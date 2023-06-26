Boost security in coastal communities, A’Ibom govt told | The Guardian Nigeria News

Coalition of Aboriginal Coastal Local Government Areas of Eket, Esit Eket, Onna, Mkpat Enin and Ikot Abasi has called on the state government to boost security in coastal communities and ensure that persons behind incessant disturbances are brought to book.

The coalition made the call at a meeting in Eket to review the mapping of the state. it expressed gratitude to the state House of Assembly, the immediate past governor and the Surveyor General for the official map to end the perennial conflicts with some councils over boundaries on the Atlantic coastline.

The President of the Coalition, Dr. Samuel Udonsak, who read the statement, condemned killings and destruction of property in Ikot Akpan Udo in Ikot Abasi. Udonsak said the aboriginal coastal areas were not against those canvassing for Ijaw or Obollo State, and stressed that no Ibibio aboriginal land would be part of such a state.

The Chairman of Esit Eket Council, Mr. Iniobong Robson, said it was laughable that…