Calabar boat accident: Bodies of three students recovered





The bodies of three medical students involved in the Marina Resort boat mishap in Calabar on Saturday have been discovered, according to the Cross River State Police Command. The bodies recovered included two males and one female. The state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, disclosed this on Monday in Calabar. Grimah said the bodies of […]

