EFCC arrests fake Senator for alleged €5.7million internet fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested a fake Senator, Ifechukwu Tom Makwe for alleged €5.7million (Five Million, Seven Hundred Thousand euros) internet fraud. Makwe was arrested at the Guzape area of Abuja following credible intelligence about his internet- related fraud activities. Upon arrest, it was discovered that the suspect, bearing many aliases […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper