Eid-El-Kabir: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as public holidays





The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, as public holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. This was contained in a statement by a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Monday. “The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28th, and Thursday, June 29th, 2023, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper