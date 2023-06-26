FG to support research to boost local manufacture of medicine, vaccines | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to support research to boost innovative local manufacturing of medicines and vaccines in Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Anas-Kolo, disclosed this during a webinar organized by the Director General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Dr. Obi Adigwe, with the support of the European Union and the Bulgarian Government.

The webinar had as its theme “Expediting Local Vaccines Manufacturing in Nigeria: Challenges, Opportunities and Prospects,”.

The Presidential aide noted that one of the pillars of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope for Nigerians in the health sector, is improving and increasing domestic research to support innovative local manufacturing of Medicine, Technology and Vaccines to achieve equity and quality health services for all.

She stated that rhe Federal government intends to work with the stakeholders and ensure increased funding for local…