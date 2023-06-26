Imo guber: Fixing insecurity, bad roads are my priority, says Senator Achonu | The Guardian Nigeria News

predicts victory for Labour Party

Labour Party’s candidate in the November governorship election in Imo State, Senator Athan Achonu, has identified insecurity and bad road as key issues deserving of utmost priority.

Optimistic of victory against other candidates, including the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma, Achonu said the last general elections in the State, is a clear pointer to what is expected in the governorship polls, maintaining that LP won Imo State convincingly.

He spoke when he hosted Imo indigenes in Abuja, as part of ongoing consultations, ahead of the polls.

He said though Uzodinma is the incumbent governor, he will be defeated. He also said the problem of insecurity must be fixed in order to restore peace in the state.

He said: “It is not strange to see incumbent governors being defeated in an election. Remember Hope Uzodimma came from the PDP to snatch the ticket from an incumbent governor who wanted to put in his in-law.

“So Imo is a peculiar place. Look…