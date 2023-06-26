Kano governor to rebuild demolished roundabout





Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced plan to rebuild the iconic silver jubilee monument demolished at the state government house roundabout in a more secure place. Yusuf’s spokesperson, Hisham Habib, in a statement said the new iconic silver jubilee monument will be located at the Naibawa flyover which is a few kilometers away […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper