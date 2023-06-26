NAFDAC vows to enforce hygiene in bread processing | The Guardian Nigeria News

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has vowed to enforce Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) in bread processing. The agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Mr. Olusayo Akintola, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

The statement noted that NAFDAC’s Director-General (DG), Prof. Christianah Adeyeye, made this known during her meeting with members of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), Lagos State chapter.

Represented by the agency’s Director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN), Mrs. Eva Edwards, the DG said the move would encourage the association’s special task force to rid the industry of unwholesome practices. She urged members of the association and other confectioners to always imbibe the culture of GHP for the benefit of the public.

The DG said the agency would not compromise the quality of bread, a staple food among Nigerians. Noting that the agency was sensitive to the increasing cost of…