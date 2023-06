Nigeria has ranked among the top 10 countries for adoption of crypto across the globe. This was according to a report, titled ‘State of Web3.0 in Africa’, unveiled at the weekend and prepared by Emurgo Africa, in strategic partnership with PwC.

Source: Guardian Newspaper