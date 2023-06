Justice A.A. Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna today, June 26, 2023, convicted and sentenced one Ajayi AbdulHafeez Ezekiel (aka Kelvin Robert), manager to popular TikTok Musician, Shalipopi, and three others to two years imprisonment each for impersonation and internet fraud.

