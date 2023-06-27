Akpata to young lawyers: We must be deliberate, intentional in choosing the right leaders | The Guardian Nigeria News

The immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata, has enjoined Nigerian legal practitioners to be intentional and deliberate in determining how they proceed as an association in a bid to ensure that the right set of people are put in place to pilot the affairs of the Bar.

Akpata made the call on Sunday during an occasion hosted by young lawyers to celebrate his remarkable contributions to the Nigerian Bar and the legal profession at large.

Akpata thanked the lawyers for organising the event in his honour, saying he was overwhelmed with great joy.

“I must thank you all for honouring and applauding me, and I must say in return that my success wouldn’t have been possible without the ever present support from you all my dear friends,” Akpata said.

He stressed the need for lawyers to take time to assess their choice of leaders, noting that “everything rises and falls on leadership”.

He further harped on the need for deliberate…