Enugu targets $2b from diaspora investment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, yesterday, said his administration has concluded arrangements to host a Diaspora and Investment Forum (ES-DIF) to raise at least $2 billion additional investments to the state.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, Mbah stated that the forum, billed to hold in April next year, is part of promises he made to the people during his swearing in, adding that he had planned to raise revenue from N4.4 billion to N30 billion.

The governor stated that he would hold an investment and economic stakeholders’ roundtable in September as a precursor to launch of the first edition of ES-DIF.

He added that the forum would be a multi-stakeholder, fully transactional platform to match project sponsors, domestic and international financial institutions and private investors, including the diaspora community and development partners, to viable investment opportunities in the state.

Mbah explained that his administration has made concerted efforts to…