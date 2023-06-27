





Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday inaugurated the new Onijagbo of Ijagbo land, Oba Sharafadeen Adeniyi Buhari Babalola I, tasking him to continue the legacy of uniting and rallying his people for development, peace and unity. The Governor also prayed to God to repose the soul of the late Onijagbo Oba Salawudeen Olagunju Adeyeye […]

The post Governor AbdulRazaq inaugurates, tasks new Onijagbo on peace, unity appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper