Kidnapped bride, sister-in-laws regain freedom after N7million ransom | The Guardian Nigeria News

A newly wed wife, Rukayat Musa and her two sister in-laws Hafsat and Aliyah, who were kidnapped from their house at Emir’s road, Ilorin, Kwara State have been released.

The kidnapped victims were abducted in the ealry hours of Thursday when the gunmen invaded the home of the newly-wed couple at Oniyangi area on Emir’s road, Ilorin.

Rukayat’s husband, Musa, escaped after the abductors gained entrance to the rented apartment of the couple located in Alaya’s compound.

The kidnappers later contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N50 million before the release of the three ladies.

Rukayat and her sister-in-laws were reportedly freed in the early hours of Sunday after N7million was paid.

Meanwhile, spokesperson in the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said he was not aware of the incident and suggested that it may not have been reported.