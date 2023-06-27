





The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public of a counterfeit Dostinex (Cabergolin) 0.5mg tablet in circulation. NAFDAC issued the alert on its website, following the notification received from Pfizer Specialties Limited, the manufacturer of the original product, disclosing a patient’s complaint about the product. The agency stated […]

The post NAFDAC alerts public of counterfeit Dostinex tablet in circulation appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper