NBBF in search of coach for D’Tigress less than a month to Afrobasket Championship

With less than a month to FIBA Afrobasket Championship billed to hold in Rwanda from July 28 to August 6, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) may have begun the search for a new coach, who will lead the women’s national team, D’Tigress, to the competition. The Guardian gathered that uncertainty still surrounds, the position of Coach Otis Hughley.

According to an NBBF official, the federation could not vouch for Hughley’s commitment to the team owing to challenging issues he has with the sports ministry.



Although some principal officers of the federation that The Guardian confronted were not forthcoming on plans for the championship, a board member of the federation, who pleaded anonymity, said the situation is under control.



He said the federation was working hard to put everything in place before the team begins final camping for the competition.

Another board member, Col. Sam Ahmedu, who is also…