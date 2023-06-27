



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday evening returned to the country from his trips abroad and urged Nigerians to to show compassion to each other ahead of the Sallah celebrations. Tinubu arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 05:05 pm local time where he was welcomed by a waiting crowd of supporters. The […]

The post Sallah: Tinubu returns, urges Nigerians to show compassion to each other appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper