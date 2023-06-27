Show compassion, compensate owners of demolished buildings, Peter Obi tells government | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on governments across the country to show compassion while demolishing properties they consider to be illegal.

Obi made the appeal in a tweet on Tuesday in response to the recent widespread government demolition of “illegal” structures.

The former governor of Anambra State said that although some of the demolitions might be excusable, they had left many victims, mostly ordinary people, who he believed were either innocently ill-informed or misguided.

He noted that the country faces a 70 million housing deficit, including vast unmet housing needs across the country, and noted that the necessary corrective measures for planning or zoning violations by governments do not have to be punitive or overly harsh.

According to Obi, “there should always be room for compassion and humane correction in taking any remedial action.

“I respectfully appeal to various governmental authorities to marry the…