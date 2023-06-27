Singapore varsity offers triple appointment to Nigerian UNESCO laureate Aremu







Royal University of The Kingdom Of Atlantis (RU-KOA) in Singapore has rewarded a Nigerian UNESCO laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu with three appointments. The appointment, the school authorities, said was in recognition of his hardwork and dedication towards the improvement of society and humanity. According to the varsity, the Nigerian-born laureate is to serve as […]

