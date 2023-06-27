Wande Coal Takes Chilling Love To The Trenches | The Guardian Nigeria News

Music lovers who have been yearning for Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, popularly known as Wande Coal, performance, had more fun than they expected and enjoyed one of the best music acts last recently at Trace Live with Wande Coal. The concert presented by Trace in partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters and supported by Lord’s Gin, Tom Tom, Desperados, Leadway Assurance and refreshed by Pepsi was hosted by comedian Lasisis Elenu and Pencil.