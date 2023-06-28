2023 election: INEC counters EU observers’ report on result transmission | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has countered the European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) over its final report on the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The EU observer mission while presenting its final report on the last general elections in the country on Tuesday identified six key areas for improvement in Nigeria’s electoral process moving forward.

INEC, however, described as “unfair” the EU observers’ final report on its overall performance during the February 25 and March 11 general elections conducted in Nigeria.

“It is not fair to judge the entire performance of the commission on the basis of a glitch in the result upload for the presidential election,” INEC said.

One of the six priority areas that the EU observers want INEC to improve on, according to the report, is the electoral body’s inability to upload results.

But INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said…