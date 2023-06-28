FG ‘ll address infrastructure deficit, youth restiveness —Shettima | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government will address the challenges of infrastructure deficit, youth unemployment and restiveness in Borno and Nigeria in general.

Shettima spoke with newsmen shortly paying Sallah homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

The vice president is in Maiduguri for the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

“In a nutshell, we went with governor to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno; he raised some very poignant challenges facing the society; especially with regards to infrastructure deficit.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Tinubu and that the challenges would be vigorously addressed especially the issue of especially the issues of the Dikwa-Gambolu-Ngala road.

“It will certainly be addressed; that of youth unemployment and youth restiveness will also be addressed.

“By and large, I am here to reassure of the maximum support of President Tinubu on all challenges confronting us as…