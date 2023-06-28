Real Housewives Of NYC Drops Teaser For Season 14 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 27 June 2023 |

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 27 June 2023 |

4:00 pm

The long-running Bravo series, which premiered in 2008, is set to air its 14th season on July 16th, but viewers won’t see the original cast members making a return.

After receiving negative reviews for season 13,…