Sale of forfeited assets: EFCC issues new deadline for bids | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a new deadline for the submission and opening of bids in respect of the sale of forfeited assets.

The EFCC on Tuesday made the new deadline known through a statement.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) refers the general public to the publications made on Thursday, 25 May 2023 in respect of the sale of forfeited assets.

“It hereby makes the following changes as regards the dates for the deadline of bid submission and opening of bids: The new deadline for submission and opening of bids are as follows:

“As for submission of bids, the EFCC said bids for properties in LOTS 1-7 must be sealed and submitted in the designated box at the following address: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District, Jabi- Abuja.”

The EFCC said the deadline for the submission of all bids is 12:00 noon Monday, 10th July, 2023.

As regards opening of bids, the commission…