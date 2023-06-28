The Omniverse launches as premier ecosystem platform for tech and innovation in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Omniverse, a pioneering ecosystem platform for technology, innovation, and connected industries, has officially launched in Nigeria. With a vision to empower and revolutionize the continental landscape, The Omniverse aims to foster collaboration, connections, community, and content that will enable the entire ecosystem to scale investments and share knowledge for positive and lasting impact. Co-founded by Innovation Support Network (ISN Hubs) and supported by GIZ/Digital Transformation Center Nigeria (GIZ/DTC Nigeria), The Omniverse will serve as a hub for diverse stakeholders from various sectors.

The platform will bring together development partners, public sector entities, regulatory agencies, academia, the startup community, finance and investment professionals, media, entertainment, arts, culture, and the creative industries, among others. By connecting these stakeholders, The Omniverse seeks to catalyze cross-industry collaboration, shaping a thriving ecosystem that will…