Tinubu prays at Dodan Barracks Praying Ground | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other Nigerian Muslims to perform the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks Praying Ground in Lagos.

The president was accompanied by Mr Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Babatunde Fashola, a former Lagos State Governor and other top government functionaries.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Suleiman Abu-Nolah, said that the festivity promotes the culture of sacrifice, unity and tolerance among the Muslim faithful.

“The religion does not permit the practice of selfishness, intolerance or sectionalism.

“We should use the occasion to reflect on the various challenges facing the country and use it to rectify whatever is our challenge through prayer to God Almighty.”

The Chief Imam prayed for the continued peace, progress and stability of Nigeria and called on all Nigerians to imbibe the values of Prophet Ibrahim.

Mr Femi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos…