2023: “We will take Douglas House” – Sam Anyanwu declares, re-unites Imo PDP | The Guardian Nigeria News

….As all Ward, LGA Chairmen declare Full Support

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo state has declared that his party will occupy Douglas House by November.

Anyanwu, who is also the Party’s National secretary made this statement during a reconciliatory meeting with all the 305 Ward Chairmen, 27 LGA Chairmen, 27 LGA Women Leaders, and 3 Zone Women Leaders of the Party at his campaign office in Owerri on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “Those who have left the party are free to go. Those of you who have decided to remain in the party, when we win, you will not cry. You will be happy at the end of the day”.

“I want to thank the reconciliatory committee for the work they have done so far. We are going to take Douglas House. Every support group will work hand in hand with the Party and there won’t be any segregation or discrimination.”

“There is no way PDP will lose the elections in…