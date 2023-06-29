Employers task government on roadmap to economic diversification | The Guardian Nigeria News

With the potential to guarantee long-term economic stability, sustained job creation and generate foreign exchange, stakeholders have charged the Federal Government to articulate a definite roadmap to diversify the economy towards non-traditional tradable goods and services.

They argued that for Nigeria to aggressively transition into non-oil export and exportable service activities, would allow the country to take advantage of the rising income elasticity of demand derived from growing income in the global economy.

Director-General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde, stated this ahead of its second yearly employers’ summit, with the theme ‘Trade and Non-Oil Export: Changing the Narratives.’He recalled how the Nigerian economy was buoyant during the pre-and post-independence years due to huge earnings from non-oil export, stating that the economy was so strong that it financed an appreciable number of capital projects without any…