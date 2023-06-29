Immigration promotes 7,000 officers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the promotion of 7,000 officers across various ranks and departments.

The promotion was confirmed by the NIS on Wednesday was approved by its board and carried out under the leadership of Acting Comptroller General (CG) Wuraola Adepoju.

NIS spokesperson, Kenneth Kure in the statement disclosed that the promotion of the officers was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary of the Immigration, Civil Defense, Correctional and Fire Service Board, Alhaji Jafaru Ahmed.

According to Kure, the number of promoted officers include both senior officers who sat for the regular exams as well as junior staff who were upgraded after acquiring additional qualifications.

In another development, the acting NIS Comptroller General, Adepoju also approved the appointment of the erstwhile Service spokesman, Tony Akuneme as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command Comptroller.

In the same vein, Comptroller Joseph Dada has also been…