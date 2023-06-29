Imo government crack down on unauthorised motor parks | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Imo Government has begun clamping down on illegal and unauthorised motor parks in Owerri, the State Capital, and its environs.

The move is a major overhaul of the state’s transport sector.

This was contained in a release signed by the state’s Commissioner for Transport, Rex Anunobi, and made available to journalists in Owerri on Thursday.

Anunobi said the overhaul became necessary due to the activities of non-state actors taking undue advantage of existing motor parks to cause chaos and disrupt the free flow of traffic.

“The ministry has declared zero tolerance on illegal and unauthorised parks on the following major roads in Owerri Metropolis: Government House intersection to Okigwe/Orji Road; Government House intersection to Bank Road extending to Assumpta Roundabout; Government House intersection to Wethedral Road extending to Emmanuel College intersection.

“Others are Bank Road to Douglas Road extending to Emmanuel College intersection; Warehouse/Orlu…