



Madonna’s tour will be delayed following a recent health scare. The iconic singer Madonna found herself in intensive care after falling unresponsive due to a serious bacterial infection. Her daughter, Lourdes Leon, stood vigilantly by her side during the health crisis. Although Madonna’s condition is improving under medical care, her upcoming tour has been postponed. […]

The post Madonna's ICU Scare: Daughter By Her Side, Tour Delayed appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper