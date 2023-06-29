Nollywood Rising Star Suspended For Drugs





Nollywood rising star, Jerry Williams have been suspended indefinitely by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for his involvement with illicit substance. The announcement was made by the National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, through a statement. Rollas explained that the association had been closely monitoring the situation since December, and unfortunately, it has escalated […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper