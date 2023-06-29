Restoring Hope and Improving Livelihoods Among Poor Households in Malawi Through Social Cash Transfers







STORY HIGHLIGHTS Many households in Malawi are benefitting from social cash transfers, using it to pay school fees and improve livelihoods. Nearly 140,000 households benefitted from a special COVID-19 Urban Cash Intervention (CUCI) to help cope with health and economic effects. The Social Cash Transfers project has now embraced Climate Smart Public Works component for […]

