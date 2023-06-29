



President Bola Tinubu’s ex-spokesman in the southeast, Dr Josef Onoh has frowned at the emotional outbursts of the Anambra state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Chief Dan Ulasi for his poor media outing where he insinuated that President Tinubu was not generous in making an Igbo the Chief of Naval Staff, while Lagos state government […]

The post Tinubu's renewed hope greater than Ulasi, Asari Dokubo's outbursts – Onoh appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper