UK based Nigerian won prestigious Cheshire Woman Award of the year for charity | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian based in the United Kingdom (UK), Ijeoma Ibijoke Jummai McDougaall (nee Iheme), has been announced the winner of the prestigious Cheshire Woman Award for 2023 for her enormous contributions to the lives of the less privileged both in Nigeria and the UK.

Ije, who spoke with The Guardian in a telephone interview yesterday said she was nominated alongside other white women whom she were doing great.

She explained that: “I got a letter saying I was a nominee for the Cheshire Woman Award of the year, I couldn’t believe it because I don’t know who nominated me. I don’t know why they nominated me. If I am honest with you I thought it was a scam, I thought somebody was pulling my legs. And on the letter, it said you can bring a plus one, meaning you can bring somebody to the event. I don’t know if it is real, I don’t know if I would go because the Cheshire Woman of the year award is too big, there is no way I could even be acknowledged.

“I just decided to go and…