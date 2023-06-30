Afropop Queen, Yemi Alade Drops Fake Friends’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Afropop’s sensational, Yemi Alade has released ‘Fake Friends’, a new single and video set to feature in her upcoming album. The Afropop and Highlife catchy groove has a deeper meaning, touching on human connections and the result of fake love or friendship. With this new relatable single, Yemi celebrates true friendships and puts fake friends at bay. ‘Fake Friends’ (Ore Iro) is the first single off Yemi’s upcoming seventh body of work set for release in 2023.