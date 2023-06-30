American Actor Alan Arkin Has Died | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 30 June 2023 |

Veteran and Oscar-winning American actor, Alan Arkin has died, as confirmed by Variety, Arking died on Friday in his home, Carlsbad California.

The family of the 86-year-old can confirm, His sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony said in a joint statement: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man.

“A loving husband, father, grand and great…