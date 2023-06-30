



The National Universities Commission’s (NUC) Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) has been rejected by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). ASUU’s national president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement, said the curriculum is a threat to the quality of university education and will erode the power of university Senates. Osodeke describes NUC control […]

The post ASUU rejects NUC’s designed curriculum appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper