Imo State House of Assembly Speaker, Chike Olemgbe, and the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mohammed Ahmed Barde, have urged the Muslim faithful to leverage the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir festivities to enthrone peace, forgiveness and love, especially to the less privileged.

