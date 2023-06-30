FG reviews Eko/Apongbon Bridges re-opening to July 9, issues eviction notices | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has decided re-open both Eko and Apongbon Bridges to traffic ahead of schedule by midnight of July 9, 2023 to alleviate the suffering of road users.

The Director, Highways, Bridges and Designs in the Federal Ministry of Works, Mr Omotayo Awosanya gave the hint while leading top engineers from the Federal team and Lagos State on inspection tour of the bridges.

The team earlier had a closed door meeting with Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, contractors on the project at their construction yard in Costain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had earlier set July 15 completion deadline for the bridges.

NAN further reports that the joint team inspected Apongbon Bridge both up and beneath and Ijora-Olopa section of the Eko Bridge.

Awosanya said the new date was to reduce hardships faced by Lagos residents, adding that, when the bridges are re-opened there will be intermittent short closures to…