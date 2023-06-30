In 30 days of honeymoon, Tinubu’s sweeping reforms leave Nigerians poorer, agitated | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a sharp contrast to the laidback presidency of his predecessor, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration started like a house on fire with the abrupt end to the prodigal fuel subsidy era. About 30 days after, both fans and foes could feel the ‘new sheriff in town’. GEOFF IYATSE, MUYIWA ADEYEMI, SEYE OLUMIDE and ROTIMI AGBOLUAJE, however, report that the ‘renewed hope’ runs the risk of turning into a rekindled despair without commensurate efforts at rapid economic rebound and real succour to ease pains of change.

President Bola Tinubu would be remembered for reversing the traditions. In stark deviance to what his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, was known for in his eight years of leadership, he did not only hit the ground running, but also turned the conventional inauguration speech into a policy statement.

He did smuggle the “subsidy is gone” refrain into his inauguration speech, suggesting that Nigerians might have elected a ‘non-conforming’ president. To…