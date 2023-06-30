Police kill armed robbery suspect, arrest 3 others in Gombe — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Police Command in Gombe State says its operatives have killed a suspected armed robber in a gun battle, arrested three while six others escaped with bullet wounds.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mahid Abubakar, stated this in a statement issued on Friday in Gombe.

Abubakar said that the 10-man gang of the notorious armed robbers had been terrorising residents of Gombe metropolis, especially those in Arawa, Malam inna and Nayi-nawa quarters.

He said that the suspected robbers invaded the resident of Alhaji Gidado Sani at Arawa Quarters on June 24, shooting sporadically and robbing them of their valuables.

The police spokesperson said that in the process of the robbery, the suspects injured Sani’s security man, Mohammed Abdullahi, on his head, left hand and back.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Oqua Etim, while acting on a distress call received via the command’s control room, mobilised the tactical team of ‘Operation 999’…