Prosecution Describes Kevin Spacey as "Sexual Bully" in Court





The trial of American actor Kevin Spacey began at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where he faced a dozen allegations of historic sex offenses. The 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor pleaded not guilty to the charges, while his lawyer vehemently denied the claims, referring to them as “damned lies.” During the prosecution’s opening statement, lawyer Christine Agnew portrayed […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper