Rema’s Rave And Roses Break Spotify Record — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

43 mins ago

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema has shattered another streaming record, amongst many others, this time it’s on Spotify Rema’s “Rave and Roses” has become the first music album to hit over 1.5 billion streams by an African. This was revealed in a recent retweet by the musician; 🚨BREAKING: Rema’s “Rave & Roses (Deluxe) becomes the first…