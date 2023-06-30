Rema’s Rave And Roses Break Spotify Record — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

43 mins ago
Popular Nigerian singer, Rema has shattered another streaming record, amongst many others, this time it’s on Spotify Rema’s “Rave and Roses” has become the first music album to hit over 1.5 billion streams by an African. This was revealed in a recent retweet by the musician; 🚨BREAKING: Rema’s “Rave & Roses (Deluxe) becomes the first…
1 hour ago
Veteran and Oscar-winning American actor, Alan Arkin has died, as confirmed by Variety, Arking died on Friday in his home, Carlsbad California. The family of the 86-year-old can confirm, His sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony said in a joint statement: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist…
Source: Guardian Newspaper