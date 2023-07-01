Afghan Taliban say Biden 'acknowledged reality' about Al-Qaeda





Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Saturday seized on an off-the-cuff remark by US President Joe Biden to underscore their claim that there was no Al-Qaeda threat in the country. Biden was leaving a press conference on Friday on the US Supreme Court’s decision to block his student debt relief program when a reporter asked if he […]

