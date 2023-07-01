Female Journalists urged to uphold ethics at WRC graduation | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s first female media Academy, the Women Radio Centre, recently produced the second cohort of its Female Investigative Reporting Training 2.0, which included 20 journalists and media personnel, selected across the six geopolitical zones.

The women were trained by experts in investigative journalism from various institutions, including Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times, who served as the head of this year’s faculty.

Other facilitators include Dr. Suleiman M. Yar’adua of Bayero University Kano; Deputy Director of Journalism Programme, Busola Ajibola, CJID; Managing Editor of Premium Times Newspaper, Idris Akinbajo; Programme Manager Dataphyte, Charles Mbah and Silas Jonathan, Fact-Checker and Researcher of DUBAWA Nigeria.

Olorunyomi emphasised the importance of democracy and the protection of human rights in Nigeria. He also highlighted the crucial role of journalists in demanding accountability from elected leaders and setting agendas for leaders on matters of…