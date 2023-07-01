Hong Kong leader warns of ‘resistance’ on handover anniversary | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hong Kong’s leader said the city must guard against “destructive forces engaging in soft resistance” as it marked the 26th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule on Saturday.

Britain ceded the long-time colony to China in 1997 under a 50-year governance model known as “one country, two systems”, which guaranteed key freedoms and a measure of autonomy.

These rights — such as the freedom of assembly — set Hong Kong apart from the mainland, and July 1 was once a day of demonstrations for the city’s outspoken civil society.

But following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, China imposed a sweeping national security law that — when combined with legal changes putting “patriots” in charge — effectively stamped out most forms of dissent from Hong Kong life.

On Saturday, ex-security chief turned leader John Lee said Hong Kong was “largely stable” now, but was still being targeted by countries that oppose China’s…