





Lauds hunters The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has commended the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) for what he described as their invaluable contributions to the war against crimes, criminalities and general insecurity in the country. He gave the commendation when the Commander General of NHFSS, Dr. Joshua […]

The post Insecurity: Traditional rulers to meet Tinubu over NHFSS Bill – Ooni appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper