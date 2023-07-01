Moore DH Unveils Two-pack Singles, La Familia, On Me







Moore DH, the alternative Afrobeats singer, songwriter and producer, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated two-track drop, featuring the tracks “La Familia” and “On Me.” This exciting release showcases Moore’s signature sound and serves as a testament to his artistic versatility. Moore has built a loyal fan base through his previous […]

