Police launch manhunt for killers of woman accused of witchcraft in Cross River | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police Command in Cross River has launched a manhunt for alledged killers of a woman accused of witchcraft in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, has directed that the perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, on Saturday.

The commissioner who described the incident as unfortunate, noted that no person had the right to take another life under any guise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased, Mrs Martina Itagbor, a mother of four, was accused of witchcraft following the death of two young men in a car crash that also left many injured.

Following the accusation, the mother of four was beaten and burnt to death by some youths of Old Ntem community in Akamkpa council area of Cross River.

The Police said the heinous crime was one the police frowned at and would do everything necessary to ensure such did not…